CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – The Second Annual Watermelon Festival is making another splash.

For melon lovers along the coast, the town of Cape Carteret is hosting its second annual Watermelon Festival this weekend.

There will be 60 vendors, 14 food trucks, and two bands playing music throughout the afternoon.

The North Carolina Watermelon Queen will also be there enjoying the day with festival-goers.

Mayor Will Baker said that last year, thousands of people attended the festival and hopes this year will be the same.







“In July, we thought well, we could sort of make this our own type of thing,” Baker said. “And so we just thought we’d give it a try. We’re very, very surprised at how well it turned out. So weather permitting. We’re hoping it will also be a success this year.”

The festival will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at 104 Dolphin St.