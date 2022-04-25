WALLACE, N.C (WNCT) – The Carolina Strawberry Festival is back after COVID-19 sidelined it for the past two years.

All the fun and festivities will take place in Wallace beginning Friday at 5 p.m. in the downtown area. It continues into Saturday.

Starting on Friday, entertainment will include music from Liquid Pleasure along with Dinosaurs Alive. There will be rides from Boney’s Amusements, food and other vendors. And on Saturday, the dinosaurs will come back, music from Riggsbee Road and much more.

Entry into the event is free.

Click here to see the full schedule.

Let’s Go Out! Festivals in ENC coming up soon

Click the above video to find out more.