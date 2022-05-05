BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT)– The Town of Belhaven will host a two-day event for National Train Days. It will give the community the chance to experience the importance of the railroads to the founding of Belhaven and the country.

Saturday’s events will take place at the Belhaven Caboose Garden from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be caboose tours, train memorabilia, outdoor model electric trains and the chance for kids to operate model trains. Saturday they will also run O Gauge and G Gauge trains.

Sunday, which is also Mother’s Day, activities will take place at 514 East Main Street at the corner of Main and Edward Street. From 12:30-3:30 pm, there will be model trains and toys powered by steam just like the big steam locomotives of the olden days. Sunday they will run steam-fired 1 Guage trains.

