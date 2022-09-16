GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall.

Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. The Pitt County Fair and the Wilson County Fair begin Tuesday.

Below is a list of all the other county fairs going on across Eastern North Carolina.

Pitt County Fair

September 20-25

Pitt County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville

Wilson County Fair

September 20-25

Wilson County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

Lenoir County Agricultural Fair

October 4-8

Lenoir County Fairgrounds

For more information click here

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair

September 29-October 8

2801 US Highway 117 S, Dudley

For more information click here

Onslow County Fair

October 11-15

146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville

For information click here

Duplin Agribusiness Fair

October 21-23

Duplin Agribusiness Fair, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville

For more information click here

Chowan County Fair

September 27-October 1

For more information click here.

Cape Fear Fair & Expo

October 29-November 7

1739 Hewlett Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405

For more information click here.

North Carolina State Fair

Also of note, the North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 13-23 in Raleigh.

Craven County Fair

Sept. 14-18

The Craven County Fair will take place at the Craven County Fairgrounds

For more information click here