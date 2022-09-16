GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall.
Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. The Pitt County Fair and the Wilson County Fair begin Tuesday.
Below is a list of all the other county fairs going on across Eastern North Carolina.
Pitt County Fair
September 20-25
Pitt County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Wilson County Fair
September 20-25
Wilson County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Lenoir County Agricultural Fair
October 4-8
Lenoir County Fairgrounds
For more information click here
Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair
September 29-October 8
2801 US Highway 117 S, Dudley
For more information click here
Onslow County Fair
October 11-15
146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville
Duplin Agribusiness Fair
October 21-23
Duplin Agribusiness Fair, 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville
For more information click here
Chowan County Fair
September 27-October 1
For more information click here.
Cape Fear Fair & Expo
October 29-November 7
1739 Hewlett Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405
For more information click here.
North Carolina State Fair
Also of note, the North Carolina State Fair is Oct. 13-23 in Raleigh.
Craven County Fair
Sept. 14-18
The Craven County Fair will take place at the Craven County Fairgrounds
For more information click here