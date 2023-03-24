FREMONT, NC (WNCT) — The Fremont Daffodil Festival is returning for its 35th year with a full day of events this Saturday.

The festival is an event that brings people together, even if they have moved away from Fremont.

“We look forward to this day every year because not only does it bring all of our community together in one place, but we also have family members and friends that have moved away that come back on this day each year to help us celebrate,” said Brenda Paul, festival committee chairperson.

There will be 130 vendors lining the streets of downtown Fremont along with local live entertainment and the Embers from noon until 2 p.m. Approximately 18,000 festival goers were in attendance last year.

“We have arts, crafts, retail. We have lots of food trucks,” said Paul.

The schedule includes the second annual Keith Stewart Memorial Daffodil Dash beginning at 9 a.m. It honors a former co-chair of the Daffodil Festival who served in his position for over 20 years before he died. All of the money raised from the 5k will be donated to organizations that Stewart loved. There will be 200 runners and walkers participating.

“His daughter, Paige and her siblings and Keith’s wife Linda decided that its something that they wanted to do in honor of Keith,” said Paul.

More festival activities will begin at 10 a.m.