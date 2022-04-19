FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The annual Dogwood Festival is coming back to Farmville for the first time since COVID-19 disrupted things.

The fun begins this Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

All the fun kicks off with musical performances by Live Motown Music by the Old School Singers. Friday is Movie under the Stars showcasing the hit Disney movie Encanto. Saturday is a day where you can see zoo animals live in person and musical performances. Sunday, the last day of the festival are having one-price rides.

One-price rides allow guests to buy a wristband and ride all the rides as often as they like. Tickets are $15 until April 22. Starting April 23 tickets will be $20.

