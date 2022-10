MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maysville is hosting a festival that’s right around your corner.

Their second annual Downtown Fall Festival will be held on Saturday. They will have vendors, food trucks, live music from the EZ Livin’ Band, a trunk or treat, a haunted walkthrough and more.

It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 408 Main St. Maysville, N.C. 28555.