WILSON, NC (WNCT) — Wilson’s first Renaissance Faire is set to begin this Friday with renaissance-themed entertainment and vendors.

Casita Brewing Company teamed up with Wilson Arts to plan the event. Mahalia Witter-Merithew, the owner of Casita Brewing Company, said that she hopes it reminds people that there is plenty of entertainment going on in Wilson.

“I hope it adds something of value to the experience living in Wilson. I feel like sometimes people get the idea that, living in a small town, we have an entertainment deficit,” said Witter-Merithew.

Vendors like knitters, candlemakers, blacksmiths and potters will all be in attendance. Children and adults will have the opportunity to have their hair braided or get fairy hair.

A contest will take place on each day of the festival with a cosplay competition on Friday, a Shakespearean monologue contest on Saturday and a catapult challenge on Sunday.

On Friday, events will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, festivities will start up at noon and end at 6 p.m.

“I hope people who come out to spend the day with us find a sense of wonder in the things they see and feel delighted by seeing different stuff and experiencing things that they’ve never seen before in Wilson,” said Witter-Merithew.

A king and queen will also be crowned during the three-day event.

Tickets are $10 for one day and $25 for all three days. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

Click the video above for information about the festival from Stephanie Pridgen, marketing coordinator for Wilson Arts.