GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fall is finally here. Whether you like to spend the season indoors or out, this guide has something for everyone.

PSLs

Grab those pumpkin spice lattes and special fall drinks before you enjoy all the season has to offer. Calico Creek Coffee Bar in Morehead City also offers an apple pie latte! Grounded in Winterville is keeping its pumpkin pie drink as a September exclusive and will hopefully announce its October special soon.

Support a non-profit and grab your PSL at Awaken Coffee in Greenville. Perfect Perks Coffee Hut in Washington has a delicious-looking pumpkin fluff, wake-the-dead frappe for those warmer autumn days. Stable Grounds Coffee in Newport is featuring a caramel apple butter latte, if you’re craving a decadent drink.

Pumpkin patches & hay rides

Briley’s Pumpkin Patch in Greenville is one of the biggest pumpkin patches in NC. The patch is open starting at the end of September until the first weekend in November. Admission is $15 and it includes a pumpkin of your choice, sunflowers, a hayride, visiting the animals, corn maze, games and more. Concessions are offered at an additional charge.

Odom Farming Company in Goldsboro is offering tons of fall activities. There are three tiers for entrance, tickets for all tiers being $15 or less. Currently open until November 5, the whole family will enjoy picking pumpkins and sunflowers. There will also be a Harvest Market on the farm on October 15 from 10 am-4 pm, which will feature vendors, food trucks and events.

Mike’s Farm in Beulaville will have Saturdays on the Farm for the whole month of October. There will be hayrides, live music, pumpkin picking and more. Pumpkin picking is also offered during the week, Tuesday-Saturday, hours differing every day. Their Haunted Hayride will take place on October 26-28.

Spooky scares

Extreme Fear Scaregrounds in Kinston is open now until October 29, offering scares every Friday and Saturday. They’re open on Sundays from October 8-29 and have a special night for kids, where the scares are dialed down and the treats are the forefront.

Nightmare Factory in Havelock is open September 29-November 4. Heralded as one of the scariest attractions in the Carolinas, the Nightmare Factory features Rated-R hours starting at 9 pm every Friday and Saturday night. They also have a Christmas Haunted House on November 10-11.

Ghosts of New Bern offers a guided walking ghost tour throughout the year to visitors. It’s family-friendly and operates rain or shine. They are also affiliated with the Black Cat Shoppe in New Bern, where you can purchase their tickets in person.

Frightland in Ayden operates every Friday and Saturday night in October, also serving the public on October 29-31. Showcasing different “themes and screams”, there are multiple haunted trails. Kids 12 and under are given a bag to go trick or treating with around the park.

New Bern Ghost Walk is celebrating its 33rd year this year. Each year has a new theme with this one being the 1920s. Less spooky and more historical, the ghost walk features actors in period clothing telling stories based on true events in New Bern. The event is self-guided and food will be available for purchase. The New Bern Historical Society hosts the event, with all proceeds being donated to the group. The tours are running October 19-21 with different entertainment and food offered each night.

OBX Walking Ghost Tours are open Mondays and Wednesdays in Manteo. Explore the haunted history of the Outer Banks with the whole family.

Fall fests

This year’s Pumpkin Festival in Spring Hope is the town’s 50th event. Running October 6-7 are a host of events. A pumpkin pie contest, food vendors, a carnival, and fireworks are just a few things to do during the festival.

Havelock’s Chili Festival is Havelock’s biggest annual event. Happening on one day only, October 21, the day will be filled with a car show, music, vendors, and chili, of course. The winner of the chili cooking contest wins $500 Applications are still open. There will be four different chili styles being judged.

The Autumn With Topsail Festival will feature over 100 artists selling their work. Live music, food and drinks and kids activities will take place at the Historical Society of Topsail Beach. The annual festival will start off its 34th year on October 21 and will run through the 22nd.

New Bern Mumfest celebrates the beauty of the autumnal flower, the mum, with a weekend-long festival. Improv comedy, BMX shows, live music, and even a fall plant sale will happen throughout the weekend. The festival starts on Saturday, October 14, and ends the day after. It will also feature MumFeast, which is on September 29 and ends with the MumFest Concert with Sugar Ray on October 21.

The NC State Fair is back this year on October 12. The fair is operational for 10 days, allotting plenty of time to go to the biggest fair in North Carolina. Rides, bird shows, and a one-handed juggler will be present at the fair along with plenty of delicious fair food and rides.

Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair is called “The Best 10 Days of Fall” by many. It runs from September 23-October 8. Magic shows, live music and talent shows are only a few of the activities taking place at the fair.

Grab a book and get cozy

Autumn is the perfect time to cozy up with a book and a blanket in between all the scares. Check out David’s Used Books in Greenville, Pamlico Books in Washington, The Bookshop in Morehead City, and The Next Chapter Books and Art in New Bern. You’re bound to find an Agatha Christie or Stephen King novel, used or new.

Fall hobbies

Either view art or make it, this is the perfect activity for when it gets too chilly outside.

Wine & Design is offering multiple classes throughout October. Not all of them are fall or Halloween-related, but there are many that are. Painting classes focusing on ghostly figures and fall foliage are abundant throughout the month. Resin classes are also running, if traditional painting isn’t your style. Make sure to check out their chunky blanket workshop as well, to prepare for the cold and cozy weather. Studios are located in Greenville, Morehead City, Goldsboro, New Bern, Jacksonville and Emerald Isle. The studio is known for its lackadaisical attitude and its BYOB policy.