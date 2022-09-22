EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival is back for the first time since 2019 and will be happening this Saturday at the Western Ocean Regional Access.

The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event features lots of music, including Too Much Sylvia, Chairman of the Board, The Embers and the TAMS. Admission into the festival is free and food trucks with delicious food will be available.

The schedule is as follows:

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Too Much Sylvia

11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. – Chairman of the Board

1:00-2:15 p.m. – The TAMS

2:30-3:45 p.m. – The Embers, featuring MC, Sammy O’Bannian

Tents or umbrellas are not allowed within 100 feet of the stage. Beer and wine is permitted on the beach strand only. Beer and wine is prohibited in all areas of the Western Ocean Regional Access, including the restrooms, volleyball courts, and parking lots.

Parking will be permitted along the grassy Highway 58 right-of-way. Only handicapped parking will be available at the Western Ocean Regional Access. People are also encouraged to stay out of the water as the effects of Hurricane Fiona are likely to create strong waves and rip currents along the coast all weekend.

More information can be found here and on the Town of Emerald Isle website.