KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Kinston is stepping back in time this weekend.

The second Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire starts up on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the firing of a cannon and a performance at the gates of the Lenoir County Fairgrounds.

Entertainment from musicians, royal processions, belly dancers and more will take place throughout the festival. The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be re-enactments of the Renaissance period along with pirates, mermaids, clowns and stilt-walkers. Food vendors will be on site.

Tickets are $20 when purchased online ahead of time and $25 at the gate. Tickets for seniors, veterans and first responders are $10 when purchased with a valid photo ID. Children 6 and younger can enter for free. Tickets cover both event days.