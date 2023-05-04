WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Strawberry season has arrived and it’s time to celebrate.

The Carolina Strawberry Festival has been an event held since the 1920s, one where Eleanor Roosevelt was once in attendance. After a break, it had its second start in 2011 when a group of locals decided to bring back their town’s iconic festival.

“Originally it started back in the ’20s and then it kind of took a 50-year hiatus. Folks decided to bring it back in 2011,” said Wallace Mayor Jason Wells.

When asked if the event was volunteer-based, both Wells and the Chief of Police James Crayton, were on the same page.

“100%,” they both said.

The event boasts over 100 vendors, many from North Carolina. For the kids, there are rides and games available as well as a dinosaur attraction.

“This year we’re gonna have more vendors than we’ve ever had. Amusement rides, a dinosaur attraction, lots of vendors, food, usually we have music on Friday and Saturday nights as well,” Wells said. “That’s [the bands] kind of been a staple of the festival.”

Live bands will play on both days, most of whom are ENC locals. River Mist, On the Border, Los Trios Bandidos, Georgia Wells and Chocolate Chip and Company will be showing off their talents at the festival.

The festival runs this Friday and Saturday and will kick off at 6 pm on Friday. Saturday festivities start at 10 am.