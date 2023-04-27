FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Dogwood Festival in Farmville is set for its 33rd year of entertainment, vendors and visitors in the Farmville Town Commons.

Nashville recording artists Travis Denning and Matt Stell will be performing on Saturday evening. Tickets to the concert are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The cutoff time for advanced tickets is 5 p.m. on Friday.

Several other bands and entertainment will perform throughout the weekend including singer Noah Cobb, The Wannabees, The Main Event Band, the Carolina Zumba Queens and more.

Festival goers can also take advantage of amusement rides, balloon art, face painting, crafts and food vendors. Artisans will also be there selling goat milk soaps and lotions, quilts, opal jewelry, knitted crafts, embroidery, body scrubs and wooden crafts.

The Dogwood Festival has been recognized by the Library of Congress as a Legacy Festival. In the past, more than 30,000 people have attended the festival.

