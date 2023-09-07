GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aurora, Ayden, Goldsboro and Sneads Ferry are all contributing to the list of festival activities this weekend with celebrations of collards, shrimp, freedom and fish.

Ayden Collard Festival

Ayden’s Collard Festival will be in full swing this weekend. Starting Thursday, the festival’s art show will open to the public, rides will operate from 5-10 p.m. and live music from two different bands will ring out from the stage. The Backyard Bandits car club group will show off its antique cars and Rat Rods from 4-6 p.m. My Medicine will sing from 7-10 p.m.

On Friday, rides, vendors and kids activities draw people in from 5-10 p.m. with Fantasy closing out the day on the stage.

Saturday is full of festival activities including a horseshoe tournament, parade, line dancing, entertainment, bands and, of course, the collard eating contest.

Aurora Fish and Farm Festival

The Fish and Farm Festival in Aurora begins on Saturday on the waterfront. There, festival-goers can participate in several events including a fishing tournament, a hayride, games and a Bicycle-to-Farm Tour. They can also watch drivers go head-to-head in a lawnmower tractor pull or watch as people compete in the Aurora’s Got Talent competition. Food vendors will also be onsite. This is the second year of the Aurora Fish and Farm Festival.

Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival

Festivities centered around shrimp will come to Sneads Ferry this weekend with a parade, pageant, live entertainment and a comedy show. It’s the 52nd year of the event, which starts on Friday and continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

NC Freedom Fest, Goldsboro

Another group of vendors and entertainers will occupy Goldsboro on Saturday as NC Freedom Fest welcomes a car show, beer garden and live concerts from local bands. Country music singer Elvie Shane will be the last performer at the festival. His concert will begin at 8 p.m.