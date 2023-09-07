BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Set. 29 and 30, the first Belhaven Trout Tournament and Festival will bring BBQ, craft and food vendors to the area. Festival events and activities will take place at Rt 99 and West Main Street in Belhaven.

The trout fishing tournament will be held in the same location on the Pungo River. Those interested in fishing the tournament will have to register at 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, the day the tournament begins.

“By combining a trout tournament with a pig cooking contest, and other foods and crafts, we hope to entice amateur, professional and junior anglers as well as area families to our community for what will be a fun two-day event,” said Carol Roop, executive director of the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce

The fishing tournament prizes and trophies come to a total of $11,000 and the pig cooking contest will distribute $1,200 in prizes and trophies.

The festival was created as a fundraiser for Beaufort County Community College trade scholarships and the Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center.

“We are very proud to welcome residents and visitors to Belhaven to this first-ever event,” said Roop.