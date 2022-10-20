AURORA, N.C. – Aurora will be hosting a two-day event that honors the jobs and people that make the town so special.

The Aurora Fish and Farm Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. It’s a two-day event being held in Aurora and incorporates two professions that are a big part of the town and its economy: agriculture and fishing.

Contributed Photo

Saturday’s events will feature kayak rentals, vintage cars, a fishing tournament and much more. Sunday events will have boat displays, bicycle-to-farm tours and a musical stage, and more as well. Among the performers will be Marye Amanda, a Greenville native and East Carolina University grad.

The family-friendly event will be located in Aurora’s downtown area. Saturday events last from 10 am -5 pm and Sunday events last from 11 am – 5 pm.

