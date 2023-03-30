NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The country’s largest non-profit, volunteer-based, pig cookin’ contest is back in Newport.

Starting Friday, Newport will host two days’ worth of BBQ and fun. The event starts this Friday at 6 pm and will be open until 10 pm. The pig cookin’ contest begins on Saturday at 8 am. The winner will be announced at 1 pm.

Rides, crafts, live music and concessions will be available on both days. Saturday will end with a live band, North Tower, performing from 1:30-5 p.m.

Click here for more information, the schedule of events and more.