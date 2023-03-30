JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Herring Festival is coming to Jamesville this weekend. The event has been running since 1948.

The festival opens this Friday and starts at 5 pm. It opens with announcements and the National Anthem. Later the same day, the Cooper Greer Band will play and the Miss Herring Festival Pageant winners will be announced.

The fun continues on Saturday at 9 am. The day will consist of parades, bands and fireworks, with festivities wrapping up around 10 p.m.

Click here for more details, the festival schedule and more. You can also check out their Facebook page.