GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grifton Shad Festival, the oldest running festival in Pitt County, is back for 2022. The festival is now entering its 50th year.

Events begin Wednesday and last through Saturday.

Amusement rides, craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, live musical performances, a stunt team, helicopter rides, an art show, and of course the parade are just some of the fun being offered over the four-day festival. There is a little something for everyone.

Click here to see the full schedule.

A free shuttle service will also be operating during the four days. Signs will mark the way. You can use the free shuttle to and from the activities.

The events are free to attend. Amusement rides are $15 wrist bands on Thursday. $20 wrist bands Friday and by ticket only on Saturday.

