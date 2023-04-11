GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton’s biggest event of the year is on its way and preparations have begun.

Let’s Go Out! festivals and events in ENC

The 51st Shad Festival runs this Thursday-Sunday and is all about keeping the spirit of “Mo” alive, as in “eat mo shad,” both a slogan and what the people of Grifton like to do. There will be 30 different food stalls, 30 different vendors, carnival rides and live music.

“Grifton has been named, on a state level, the shad capitol of the world,” said Tyra Sparrow, Grifton Shad Festival vice president.

shad festival_1524083312198.jpg.jpg

Event organizers said the event is about celebrating new beginnings while also paying tribute to Grifton’s history and the role that Shad has played.

“It’s going to be a weekend of fellowship and fun, we’re going to have rides, we’re going to have a parade with a Marine Band. We’re going to have fireworks, lots of musical entertainment,” Sparrow said.

Organizers said that they are expecting around 15,000-20,000 people to attend this event.