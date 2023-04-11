GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton’s biggest event of the year is on its way and preparations have begun.

The 51st Shad Festival runs this Thursday-Sunday and is all about keeping the spirit of “Mo” alive, as in “eat mo shad,” both a slogan and what the people of Grifton like to do. There will be 30 different food stalls, 30 different vendors, carnival rides and live music.

“Grifton has been named, on a state level, the shad capitol of the world,” said Tyra Sparrow, Grifton Shad Festival vice president.

Event organizers said the event is about celebrating new beginnings while also paying tribute to Grifton’s history and the role that Shad has played.

“It’s going to be a weekend of fellowship and fun, we’re going to have rides, we’re going to have a parade with a Marine Band. We’re going to have fireworks, lots of musical entertainment,” Sparrow said.

Organizers said that they are expecting around 15,000-20,000 people to attend this event.