GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — PirateFest, the annual pirate-theme festival, is coming back this Saturday to take over Greenville.

Saturday is the 16th annual PirateFest. Food trucks, local vendors, and a live country performance from the musical duo Maddie and Tae are some of the things that will be present at the festival. There will also be pirate and mermaid displays.

“It’s become a tradition in Greenville and Eastern North Carolina as one of the bigger events,” said Kyle Parker, the director of events in Uptown Greenville. “We provide something for everybody, so it’s a great opportunity especially as it starts to get warmer to bring the family out and check out the pirates.”

The fun will start at 11 am and will end at 8:30 pm. The festival will run along First Street and through Town Common.