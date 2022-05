JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Jacksonville Parks and Recreation will host its annual Jacksonville Jamboree on Saturday at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex.

The event will is a celebration of the spring season filled with live music, train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a pet parade and much more.

The event is free and open to the public to attend.

More information can be found here. Click the above video to find out more.