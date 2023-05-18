AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Barbecue is no small thing in Ayden. The Kings of Q BBQ Cook-off and Festival is paying homage to two local BBQ legends in the area.

CLICK HERE for WNCT’s Let’s Go Out! page

“This festival highlights Ayden’s rich BBQ heritage. The Kings of Q name represents the late Pete Jones and also the late Bum Dennis, trying to celebrate the history of BBQ that has been in Ayden for hundreds of years now,” said Festival Organizer Stephen Smith.

Let’s Go Out, again: Festivals happening in ENC

A full schedule of events and sign-up for the cook-off are available on the website. You can also find out more on the festival’s Facebook page.

Click the video above to learn more.