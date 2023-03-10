GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Let’s Go Out! Again.

Last year, WNCT began a new series that takes a look at all the festivals going on in Eastern North Carolina. There are a number of them created to celebrate all aspects of the places we call home. Plenty of them are food-focused and others are centered around music, arts and even nature.

So there’s plenty to check out in and around ENC.

We’ve compiled a list of festivals and events that are happening throughout so you can look into what ENC has to offer. Through links and interviews, we’ll keep you up to date on these festival events and details.

Everything from strawberries, boats and croakers … trains and planes, hams and yams with festivals for all about them.

We’ve tried very hard to make sure we’ve got every traditional festival or related event on this calendar. There are some that have not nailed down dates yet, too. So check back for updates.

However, there’s always a chance we missed something. If so, let us know at newsdesk@wnct.com. We’ll be glad to add it. Be sure to include links to the event, whether it be through a website or Facebook page.

In the meantime, check out the weather forecast so you can see what to expect before each event.

This week

30th annual Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Friday and Saturday

Wilson Renaissance Faire, Friday-Sunday

=====

Rest of March

Blue, Brew and ‘Que Festival, Kenansville, March 25

Fremont Daffodil Festival, March 25

Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest, March 31-April 1

NC Herring Festival, Jamesville, March 31-April 1

April

Grifton Shad Festival, April 13- 16

PirateFest, Greenville, April 15

2023 Ocracoke Island Waterfowl Festival, Ocracoke, April 15

Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Kinston, April 22-23

Beaufort Wine and Food Festival, April 27-30

Farmville Dogwood Festival, April 27-30

North Carolina Pickle Festival, Mount Olive, April 29

Ocracoke Island Weekend Runfest 5K, 10K & Half Marathon, April 29-May 1

May

Carolina Strawberry Festival, Wallace, May 5-6

BBQ Fest on the Neuse, Kinston, May 5-6

Wooden Boat Show, Beaufort, May 6

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival, May 6

Pender County Spring Fest 2023, Burgaw, May 6

Jacksonville’s Jamboree, May 6

36th-ish Smithfield Ham & Yam Festival, May 6

Bath Fest, May 13

24th annual Nashville Blooming Festival, May 12-13

Albemarle Rock Fish Festival, Edenton, May 19-20

33rd Beaufort Music Festival, May 19-20

2023 Kings of Q BBQ Cook-Off & Festival, Ayden, May 19-20

Goose Nest Festival 2023, Oak City, May 20

2022 AB Beach Music Festival, Atlantic Beach, May 20

Greater Bath Memorial Day Celebration & Smokin’ on the Point, Bath, May 27

Aurora Fossil Festival, May 26-28

June

Okrafolk Music & Storytelling Festival, Ocracoke, June 2-4

NC Black Bear Festival, Plymouth, June 3

Washington Summer Festival, June 9-10

Swansboro Arts by the Sea, June 10

NC Blueberry Festival, Burgaw, June 16-17

42nd annual Pamlico County Croaker Festival, Oriental, June 30-July 1

July

13th annual Ocean City Jazz Festival, North Topsail Beach, July 1-2

Sunflower Patriot Festival, Jacksonville, July 1-2

August

Ocracoke Fig Festival, Aug. 4-6

38th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival, Aug. 24-27

September

Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival, Sept. 8-9

NC Freedom Fest, Goldsboro, Sept. 9

Ayden Collard Festival, Sept. 9-10

Jones County Heritage Festival, Trenton, Sept. 22-23

Beaufort Pirate Invasion 2022, Sept. 22-24

27th annual Carolina Countr Stampede, Williamston, Sept. 29-30

October

North Carolina Seafood Festival, Morehead City, Oct. 6-8

OceanFest, Surf City, Oct. 13-14

Havelock Chili Festival, Oct. 21

MumFest, New Bern, Oct. 14-15

Mullet Festival, Swansboro, Oct. 14-15

Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, Ocracoke, Oct. 27-28

Carolina Kite Fest, Atlantic Beach, Oct. 28-29