GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Another sign of a return to normal in Eastern North Carolina is a return to the number of festivals in and around Eastern North Carolina.

From pickles to watermelon, boats, arts, BBQ and so much more, ENC is filled with all kinds of festivals and events to check out. With the coronavirus pandemic (hopefully) on its way out, what better opportunity to celebrate a return to some sort of normal by checking out these many places.

So … Let’s Go Out!

We’re starting a new feature that takes a look at all of these festivals in the WNCT coverage area. Digital reporter Emily Cervarich and digital content producer Kimberly Wooten will take a look at these festivals listed below and interview some of the people who are helping make it all happen. We’ll also have links you can check out with more information for each festival.

This Friday begins a busy stretch of festivals that includes the Dogwood Festival in Farmville, the Shad Festival in Ayden, the BBQ on the Neuse in Kinston and many more.

We’ve tried very hard to make sure we’ve got every traditional festival or related event on this calendar. However, there’s always a chance we missed something. If so, let us know at newsdesk@wnct.com. We’ll be glad to add it. Be sure to include links to the event, whether it be through a website or Facebook page.

WHAT’S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE

Rest of April

Farmville Dogwood Festival, April 21-24

North Carolina Pickle Festival, Mount Olive, April 23

Ocracoke Island Waterfowl Festival, April 23

Ocracoke Island Weekend Runfest 5K, 10K & Half Marathon, April 23-24

Grifton Shad Festival, April 27-30

2022 Beaufort Wine and Food Festival, April 27-May 1

Carolina Strawberry Festival, Wallace, April 29-30

May

BBQ Fest on the Neuse, Kinston, May 6-7

Wooden Boat Show, Beaufort, May 7

24th annual Nashville Blooming Festival, May 5-7

Jacksonville’s Jamboree, May 7

National Train Days in Belhaven, May 7-8

36th-ish Smithfield Ham & Yam Festival, May 7

33rd Beaufort Music Festival, May 13-14

Bath Fest, May 14

32nd annual Beach Music Festival, Beaufort, May 20-21

2022 Kings of Q BBQ Cook-Off & Festival, Ayden, May 20-21

2022 AB Beach Music Festival, Atlantic Beach, May 21

NC Freedom Fest, Goldsboro, May 21

Aurora Fossil Festival, May 28-29

June

Ocrafolk Music & Storytelling Festival, Ocracoke, June 3-5

NC Black Bear Festival, Plymouth, June 4-5

Washington Summer Festival, June 10-11

Swansboro Arts by the Sea Festival, June 11

NC Blueberry Festival, Burgaw, June 17-18

July

42nd annual Pamlico County Croaker Festival, Oriental, July 1-2

Happening later this year

Ocracoke Fig Festival, Aug. 4-6

2022 Winterville Watermelon Festival, Aug. 25-27

Ayden Collard Festival, Sept. 9-10

Beaufort Pirate Invasion 2022, Sept. 23-25

Havelock Chili Festival, Sept. 24

2022 NC Muscadine Festival, Kenansville, Sept. 24

North Carolina Seafood Festival, Morehead City, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

MumFest, New Bern, Oct. 8-9

Mullet Festival, Swansboro, Oct. 8-9

Smoke on the Water, Washington, Oct. 21-22

Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, Ocracoke, Oct. 28-29

Carolina Kite Fest, Atlantic Beach, Oct. 29-30

NC Poultry Jubilee, Nov. 4-5, Rose Hill

North Carolina Whirligig Festival, Wilson, Nov. 5-6

Contact us at newsdesk@wnct.com if you have a traditional festival or event going on that you’d like to share with us.