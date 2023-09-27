WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s time to saddle your boots up and head to Williamston for the 27th annual Carolina Country Stampede this weekend.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday for all-day fun with music, children’s entertainment, entertainment, arts and crafts. There are also lots of food options as vendors will be lined up along Main Street.

Musical performances will take place all day and include Jim Quick & Coastline, Richochet and Nu Blu.

Also happening this weekend …

1st Belhaven Trout Tournament and Festival, Sept. 29-30

The First Belhaven Trout Tournament and Festival is a two-day event that will include kids’ activities, a pig cook-out contest, raffles, auctions and more.

The event is being held to help raise funds for the Beaufort County Community College Foundation which will help fund scholarships for students who want to work in Marine Trades.

It will run from 5 am to 6 pm on both days.