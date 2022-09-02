HOLLY RIDGE, N.C (WNCT) – Holly Ridge will be the place this weekend as the Liberty Festival is coming back bigger than ever with its second September date.

The event used to be its July 4 celebration but was moved to the Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19. The Liberty Festival will be returning this Saturday at the Holly Ridge Municipal Park starting at 3 p.m.

At the event, there will be numerous activities for the whole family, including musical performances, food vendors and activities for the children. The day will end with a fireworks show around 9 p.m.

Holly Ridge Parks and Recreation spokesperson Audrey Goyer said that even though they had it last year in September, it was met with success and people liked having it moved to the Labor Day weekend. They are excited and hopeful it will be bigger than ever this Saturday.

