GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Much is happening this weekend on the festival front. Get ready to raise your pirate flags, celebrate Native American and Latino culture and listen to good music.

Let’s go out!

Beaufort Pirate Invasion

Beaufort is hosting some scallywags for its Beaufort Pirate Invasion festival on Friday-Sunday. The gates will open Friday at 5 p.m. and will close at 11 p.m. On Saturday, people will be welcomed through at 11 a.m. for events that continue to 6 p.m. The ticketed masquerade ball starts at 7 p.m. and will go through 11 p.m. The final day of the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music, pirate shows, magic shows and more will be featured throughout the weekend.

Jones County Heritage Festival

Jones County will be “unearthing their past and cultivating their future” this weekend. Events kick off Friday at 7 p.m. with a concert and concessions. The festival will be in full swing at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will end at 4 p.m. Amusement rides, helicopter rides and animal displays are just a few of the events happening throughout the day. For the full exact schedule, visit their website.

Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival

Emerald Isle will be hosting its annual musical event on the beach on Saturday. The band lineup will include Too Much Sylvia, Chairman of the Board, The Embers and more. Food trucks will be present and commemorative T-shirts will be for sale. The festival starts at 10:30 a.m. and will end at 5:30 p.m.

Other events happening this weekend include:

Roanoke Island Native American Heritage Festival

Celebrate Native American culture with a heritage festival taking place in Manteo. Starting Friday, the event will run until Sunday. Spot dances and daily cash draws will take place all three days with other events mixed in. The party starts Friday at 3 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday from 10:30 a.m-5 p.m., with the same hours the following day. Food and Native American vendors will be present throughout the two days.

Wilmington Funky Fall Fest

Wilmington will be hosting a Funky Fall Fest on Sunday. The fun starts at noon and continues until 4 p.m. Hosted in a taproom and beer garden, brewery tours will be offered along with games, food and vendors.

Cape Fear Latino’s Festival

Also hosted in Wilmington, the second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival happens on Saturday. The family-friendly event starts at 2 p.m. and will have dancing, entertainment, music, a parade and more until closing at 8 p.m. Vendors and food trucks will be present at the event.

New Bern Experimental Film Fest

New Bern is getting exploratory with its film fest on Saturday, September 23. The Experimental Film Fest will show 25 international short films from 6-10 p.m. The entry fee of $10 includes free wine, beer, or soda, pizza, popcorn and cookies. Being entered into the prize draw is also included in the price.