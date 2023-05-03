JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pet parade, live music and lip-syncing battles are just a few of the activities taking place at this weekend’s Jacksonville Jamboree.

“We’re looking forward to a great big weekend of activities, some good weather, lots of family-friendly activities for the kids, live entertainment, sporting events,” said Susan Baptist, director of recreation services in Jacksonville.

Baptist said there should be something for everyone at the event.

“We try to make it a well-rounded community event that lots of people can enjoy and just make it a great community effort of something they can do with their whole family,” said Baptist.

