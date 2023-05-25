BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Smokin’ on the Point Memorial Day celebration is being rescheduled due to weather concerns this weekend. Originally, the event was set to take place this Saturday.

Elna Lewis of the Greater Bath Foundation published an update Thursday morning stating that the BBQ competition will continue with the 22 teams that were already signed up. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department will also be selling BBQ sandwiches and BBQ by the pound starting at 11 am.

“We are disappointed that we have had to cancel the event but felt we had no choice with the weather that has been forecasted for this weekend,” Lewis said.

The Greater Bath Foundation is working to reschedule the other events.