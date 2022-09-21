NEW BERN, NC – The city of New Bern is making final preparations for Mumfest. The event runs Oct. 8-9 and continues with a month-long list of activities.

Throughout MumMonth, Swiss Bear is welcoming over 200 vendors, including 30 food vendors, nearly 20 musical acts, spectacular entertainment from BMX, Dog Show, Trampoline and Ariel performers—as well as carnival rides and games.

The layout for MumFest has also been freshened up, adding not only one stage, but two for bands on Pollock Street and Middle, as well as Pollock and Craven, inside the Miller Lite Beer Garden. This year you can enjoy some beer and wine and listen to music right in the heart of downtown—then shop until you drop.

The opening weekend is going to be followed by the WRNS MumFest Concert featuring CMA award-winning country singer, Jimmie Allen, on October 14 at Lawson Creek Park. Opening acts include George Birge, Justin West and more.

Tickets are available on the website at Mumfest.com or Etix.com. VIP seating is available again this year and includes an incredible front and center view, a delicious buffet, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and private tables, chairs and bathrooms.

The month wraps up with a triumvirate of fun at MumFeast. On October 21 and 22, there will be restaurant dining and artisans in the streets, food trucks, shopping and seven musical performers, but also Ghost Walk and Artwalk. In addition, for the first time, MumFeast will be offering a wine garden located near the Pepsi Stage on Middle and Pollock Street.

The organizers of the festival are keeping everyone safe with additional social distancing between vendors, hand sanitizing units and a touchless festival schedule available through QR codes on signs throughout the festival.

Schedule of Events for Saturday, October 8th:

10 am: Festival Opens

11 am: Miller Lite Beer Garden with Live Music Opens *Must be 21 years old to drink

6:30 pm: Vendors close

7 pm: Miller Lite Beer Garden Closes

8 pm: Amusement Rides Close

Schedule of Events for Sunday, October 9th:

10 am: Festival Opens

11 am: Miller Lite Beer Garden Re-Opens *Must be 21 years old to drink

5 pm: Festival Closes for 2022

Free remote parking and shuttle service is provided by the City of New Bern from Lawson Creek Park to the MumFest entrance at Broad and Hancock. The shuttle runs Saturday, October 8 from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Downtown streets close 5 pm on Friday, October 7 through 8 pm Sunday, October 9. All cars must be off the streets before 5 pm on Oct. 7.

Visit MumFest.com or social media platforms for more information on MumFest, MumFeast and the WRNS MumFest Concert at Facebook.com/MumFest and Instagram.com/MumFestNewBern. MumFest is brought to you by six-time Title Sponsor Riverside Auto Group. MumFest is an award-winning city-sponsored event produced by Swiss Bear, Inc.