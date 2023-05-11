NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Thursday., Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues will start a weekend of live music, entertainment, dancing, craft vendors and food vendors at the 25th annual Blooming Festival in Nashville.

“We have something for everyone,” said Blooming Festival Chairperson Jo Anne Cooper.

The headlining performer at the festival on Saturday is recording artist Tyler Farr.

