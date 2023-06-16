BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Blueberry Festival in Burgaw is celebrating 20 years and, for the first time ever, it will begin on Friday.

The activities start Friday at 2 pm. Normally there are pre-festival activities on Friday, but this year, craft and food vendors are prepared for an extended weekend.

Since the festival is now two decades old, there will be two T-shirt designs and two commemorative prints sold this year. Executive Director Jaliese Blackburn said each year those two items sell out quickly.

“The festival merchandise booth is a really hopping spot on Friday and Saturday. We’re out there selling T-shirts. They’re kind of like a collector’s item,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn also said there will be blueberry sales from several NC blueberry producers throughout the weekend. Friday kicks off a barbecue sale as well. It benefits the Pender Athletic Club.

Several bands are performing on Friday and Saturday, including the Embers and the Band of Oz.

For more information about the festival and a full schedule of events, visit the festival website.