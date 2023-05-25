AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Fossil fans can get their fill of archaeology at the NC Fossil Festival in Aurora starting on Friday.

The festival is packed with music, a virtual 5k race, a movie, community picnic, parade, bike ride, a fossil digging pit and more on the schedule. Arts, craft and food vendors will also be on site. Events and activities will continue throughout the weekend and through part of the day on Monday.

Aurora Fossil Museum Executive Director Cynthia Crane said the festival has grown this year to include even more activities than last year.

“Last year we put on our first fossil festival as a major fundraiser for the museum and we won an award for best children’s programming for that festival. This year we have continued and expanded,” said Crane.

