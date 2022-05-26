AURORA, N.C (WNCT) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, it’s time once again to get your dig on.

The North Carolina Fossil Festival in Aurora will take place this Saturday and Sunday. Activities actually start Friday evening with the bigger events scheduled the following two days as part of a busy Memorial Day weekend.

(North Carolina Fossil Festival illustration)

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., there will be a community picnic and a family movie night. Saturday’s day includes many fun activities including a 5K race, fossil parade, a dinosaur live show, kid zone activities and much more. On Sunday, activities include a slim party, STEM education activities, a fossil scavenger hunt, a foam party and much more.

With the school year coming to an end and children being inside, the Aurora Fossil Festival is offering a great way for kids to have fun and learn at the same time. There’s also opportunities to explore the town’s museum even after this weekend’s activities.

The event is free to attend for all ages. More information can be found here.