GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Freedom Fest is back for 2022 in Goldsboro.

It’s a family-friendly festival to celebrate military personnel, first responders and all who serve in the armed forces to protect us at home and abroad. It’s happening Saturday in Downtown Goldsboro at Freedom Field. The festival kicks off at 3:45 pm and runs until 9 pm.

Event-goers can enjoy live music from a variety of artists, food trucks, sweet treats, vendors of all kinds, military and first responder vehicle displays to touch and experience, a car and motorcycle show, a kid zone with a bouncy house and an inclusive kid zone and much more.

A pickle train and car show will also happen but end a little earlier, at 7 pm.

Check out the full schedule of events.

The festival is free to attend. Event organizers ask for visitors to bring cash though, as you might want to purchase items from local vendors.

