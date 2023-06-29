NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The 13th annual Ocean City Jazz Festival is hosting a full schedule of musical groups on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual festival will kick off on Friday with a performance from saxophonist Marcus Anderson at 7 p.m. Guests attending the kick-off event are encouraged to wear white.

The festival gates will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with musical groups beginning to perform at 5 on both days. Tickets to all events are available on the Ocean City Jazz Festival website.

This year, the festival was recognized as a NC Green Travel Destination and will be taking steps toward creating an environmentally-friendly environment. All food vendors will be packaging food in biodegradable containers. Paper straws will be used in place of plastic ones.

Stabilizing platforms are being added to the festival lot to increase accessibility for all attendees.