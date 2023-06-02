OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A festival this weekend combines music and storytelling.

Ocracoke’s Ocrafolk Festival 2023 is hosted by Ocracoke Alive, a local non-profit that benefits Ocracoke Student and Community Arts programming.

Crafts, food, and live music will be abundant during the weekend-long festival. It all starts on Friday and will wrap up on Sunday.

All weekend passes are available for $90. One-day-only passes vary by day, Friday-$45, Saturday-$50, Sunday-$35. There are night passes available for Friday and Saturday, and they are $25. Children get in for free.

