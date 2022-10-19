JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend.

Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate.

As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips and MARSOC Commander Major General Matthew Trollinger will tap the first beer keg at the annual event at Riverwalk Crossing Park in downtown Jacksonville.

Oktoberfest is a project of Onslow Community Outreach and supports the Soup Kitchen, Emergency Shelter, Free Medical and Dental Clinics and Onslow Christmas Cheer programs.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Trollinger and Phillips will tap the first keg as part of the opening where Bratwurst meals will be half-price for all active-duty military, veterans and their families, thanks to a sponsorship from Geico Military.

Friday also features live entertainment from Steel County Express and the return Saturday for Billy and the Kids, Afreyed Knot and Circle City Rockers.

Saturday events feature the popular liter hoist competition with prizes donated by Coastal Beverage. A full schedule of events can be found at Onslowco.org.