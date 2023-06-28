ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Oriental is hosting its 43rd annual Croaker Festival this weekend.

Taking place in Pamlico County, the Croaker Festival includes many family-friendly activities. Baking contests, pageants and performances will kick off the festival on Friday. The opening ceremonies start at 4 pm.

The fun continues on Saturday with a parade at 10 am. A firework show will wrap up the evening at 9:15 pm. On Sunday, a church service at 9:30 am will be the last event for this year’s festival.

In between events, food trucks and vendors will be available.