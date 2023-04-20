PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill’s EGGStravaganza is back this year!

The festival was originally scheduled for earlier in April but rainy conditions prompted a move to this Sunday. It will run from 1-7 p.m. and is free to the public.

There will be plenty of delights this year at the annual Easter festival in Pink Hill. Horse rides, car shows, vendors and even the Easter Bunny will be present. Egg hunts, cornhole tournaments, petting zoos, and barrel train rides are among the other entertainments available at the festival.

Some of the vendors that will be present are Golden Kernels, Kari’s Bakery and R&R Brewing Co.

The event will be located at 401 N. Kinston Blvd, in Pink Hill. Click the top video to find out more.