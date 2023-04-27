MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you love pickles, this is the festival for you.

The Mount Olive Pickle Festival kicks off this Friday from 5-10 pm. The main day of activities will be on Saturday from 9 m to 6 pm in downtown Mount Olive.

Chairperson for the festival, Julie Beck, said the pickle theme will include some interesting interpretations of pickles in cookies, drinks and more.

“We’re gonna offer all things pickle-y. That’s a new word we’ve invented … Last year we had 60,000 people in our town. This festival continues to grow and add more activities and more events,” said Beck.

View the video to learn more about what’s going on at the festival