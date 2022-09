FILE – This Feb. 20, 2015 file photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

ROPER, N.C. (WNCT) – A staple in Washington County is returning for another year this Friday and Saturday.

The 24th annual Peanut Festival is coming to the town of Roper. On Friday, vendors will open at 5 p.m. and a DJ will play starting at 6 p.m. The Saturday portion of events will start at 9 a.m., with a parade beginning at noon.

The Peanut Festival will have crafts, food, bouncy houses, street dances, and a fashion show.

