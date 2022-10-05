COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — After taking time off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scuppernong Festival returns this Saturday in Tyrrell County.

Let’s Go Out festivals and other events

There will be festivities all throughout the day. Starting at 10 a.m., a parade will line the streets of Columba. After the parade, there will musical performances throughout the day, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration and much more. There will also be food and other vendors around.

The event caps off with a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. on the waterfront.

Click here to get more information and click here to download a brochure with additional details.