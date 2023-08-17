NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The musical group Sugar Ray, made famous in the late 1990s by its song “Fly” will perform at this year’s MumFest.

Sugar Ray will be part of the concert portion of the festival, which will be on Oct. 21 at Lawson Creek Park. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday.

MumFest kicks off with MumFeast! 2023 on Sept. 29. It’s a chance to see downtown New Bern and eat some delicious meals which will be prepared by different businesses in the area.

MumFest is Oct. 14-15 and features lots of family fun, entertainment, rides and great food in the downtown New Bern area extending to the waterfront. An estimated 80,000 attended last year’s event, according to the festival’s website.