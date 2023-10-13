SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City’s two-day festival is back.

Ocean Fest is a non-profit festival that boasts live bands, surfing contests, vendors, a beer garden, and more. The goal of the festival is to give back to our planet, especially the ocean, while educating the public about the marine environment.

A few of the bands performing for the festival are Sun Room, The Vegabonds, Emily Wolfe, Signal Fire, and more. They even have an official Spotify playlist for the performing artists.

“We want the festival to bring in folks to not only enjoy the beach, music, and festivities but to celebrate and learn how to take better care of the environment and raise money for nonprofits doing the same,” said Mark Anders, founder and director of Ocean Fest.

The festival started on Friday. The fun picks back up on Saturday at 8 a.m. with the surf contest. Festivities continue until 10 p.m. that night, with events running all day.