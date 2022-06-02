PLYMOUTH, N.C (WNCT) – The 8th annual Black Bear Festival will be happening this weekend.

On Friday, starting at 5 p.m., there will be Ponton Boat River Rides and the Stanley Bird Group will be performing. On Saturday the festival officially kicks off at 10 a.m.

There will be fun things for the whole family to do. Starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday there will an air show showcasing many different acts. Skydiving bears will be jumping from planes, the United States Army Knights will be in attendance, the Bandits Flight Formation Team will perform and much more.

Before the festival, there will be other fun things for people to take part in. There will be a bear necessities paddle starting at 9:30 a.m. and Black Bear tours.

More information can be found here.