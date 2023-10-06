MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a busy weekend along the Morehead City Waterfront. This is because it’s o-fish-ally, the start of the North Carolina Seafood Festival.

Clams, oysters and shrimp plus all of the other seafood favorites are available to try in Downtown Morehead City. Along with great food options, there are also games, carnival rides and live music going on all weekend long.

Organizers said they have around 200,000 people come visit the event each year. This has a massive impact on the local businesses, restaurants and shops involved.

“It has pretty significant impact. We’ve not had an impact economic impact study in 10 years. But we’ve got one happening this year. So it’d be interesting to see those numbers. But in 2013, it was more than 40 million.” said Vanessa Yopp, executive director for the NC Seafood Festival.

This is the 37th annual festival, which was started as a way to give back to the community, with many local nonprofits being given a portion of the proceeds each year.

If you’re wanting to try some of the best seafood in the state, get there before the festival wraps up on Sunday.