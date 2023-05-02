VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival will kick off festivities for the annual two-day event this Friday.

Pre-festival events will run Friday from 5-10 p.m. The fun continues Saturday at 10 a.m. for the 41st year. The main attraction will be local strawberries being sold from two local farms. Festival activities will continue until 4 p.m.

Kieth Cannon, vice president of the Vanceboro Rescue Squad, said local businesses will benefit from the festival as well.

“We’re always hoping that the businesses benefit a little bit from this event. I hope they’re ready to show their place off,” said Cannon.

Food trucks will be on-site as well as entertainment from two different bands throughout the day. The local VFW will also be doing a BBQ plate and sandwich sale.

