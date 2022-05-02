VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) — The Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is coming back bigger than ever this year.

This Saturday, the festival will take place at the Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary starting at 10 a.m. with a parade along Main Street There will be numerous musical performances including The Donald Thompson Band.

Attendance for the festival will be free. A full list of the schedule can be found here.

The Vanceboro festival is part of a very active week across Eastern North Carolina that also includes the BBQ Fest on the Neuse in Kinston (Friday and Saturday), the Wooden Boat Show in Beaufort (Saturday) and many more.

